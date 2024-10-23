KUWAIT-- Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan notified the weekly regular Cabinet session on Tuesday that she would sign tomorrow (Wednesday) contracts for "fundamental maintenance" of all main roads and inner streets throughout Kuwait.

Minister Al-Mashaan, according to a Cabinet statement, informed her peers during the session that she would ink the deals tomorrow with local, Gulf and foreign companies.

The minster had already declared that she planned to sign up to 18 contracts to face-lift and overhaul the country's roads' networks.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi briefed the ministers about activities of the National Committee to Combat Humans Trade and Immigrants Trafficking, noting the state advocacy to deal with all forms of this global phenomenon.

He indicated that human trafficking is a breach of the Islamic Shariaa (law) and explicit violation of human rights. He stressed that the enforcement of Law 91/2013 on combating human trade, trafficking of the immigrants and implementation of relevant international conventions warrant all possible efforts from the ministries, relevant state authorities and establishments.

He affirmed the Cabinet support for the committee's efforts for bolstering the State of Kuwait's status in the concerned international organizations.

The Cabinet decided to task the national committee to submit a regular report about its activities every three months to the government. It also adopted minutes of the Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship regarding cases of withdrawing the nationality from persons who had obtained it through fraud and counterfeiting.

