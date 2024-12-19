KUWAIT CITY: As part of ongoing road maintenance efforts in the Hawalli Governorate, Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mishaan has announced the commencement of extensive road maintenance in the Jabriya area. This work is part of a new series of radical maintenance contracts covering highways and internal roads, which include 18 major road maintenance projects across various regions of the country in all six governorates.

Al-Mashaan explained that maintenance will begin in the most affected areas, followed by less impacted ones. She emphasized that the Ministry of Public Works will closely supervise, monitor, and follow up on the progress of the work.

In a statement today, Al-Mashaan urged for the swift completion of all maintenance tasks, ensuring they meet the required quality and efficiency standards, in line with the approved technical specifications and the scheduled timeline. This initiative is part of the government's commitment to maintaining and repairing the country's infrastructure, in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah.

She also highlighted that road maintenance and repair are top priorities for the political leadership, expressing gratitude for the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled in supporting road maintenance projects. These efforts aim to enhance the country’s infrastructure as part of the "New Kuwait 2035" vision.

Engineer Hussein Al-Saleh, the supervisor of the Hawalli project in the second zone, explained that the current maintenance phase involves cleaning the rainwater and sewage networks in preparation for asphalt repairs. He urged local residents to cooperate with the authorities to ensure timely completion of the work, noting that some roads will be closed during the maintenance process.

