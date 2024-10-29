KUWAIT CITY: Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan inspected the Al-Salmi Road project on Monday to assess the implementation plan, work progress, and asphalt treatment methods required to commence the project.

In a press statement following her tour, Minister Al-Mashaan emphasized that road maintenance and repair are priorities for the political leadership in the country. She noted the leadership's commitment to supporting road maintenance projects as part of the infrastructure goals outlined in the New Kuwait 2035 plan.

She explained that work teams from the ministry will oversee the project's implementation and mentioned that a committee has been formed to select the engineers supervising the project development contracts. Tests have been conducted for these engineers to ensure their capability in managing the projects effectively.

Minister Al-Mishaan also highlighted the Turkish company's commitment to adhering to international standards during the project's execution. She urged citizens and residents to cooperate with the relevant authorities, as some roads will be closed during the project.

