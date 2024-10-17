SHARJAH - The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aramex Emirates LLC. This agreement provides dedicated logistics services to member publishers, facilitating the distribution of their publications, expanding their reach, and helping to reduce and manage their business costs.

This cooperation aligns with the EPA's ongoing efforts to ensure the sustainability of the book industry and the growth of the creative economy in the UAE. By investing in partnerships and constructive collaboration with various government and private entities, the association aims to support the advancement of publishers and the development of their creative projects.

Under the agreement, Aramex will offer the EPA publishers a range of exclusive deals on local and international express transport solutions and shipping services. This will help address their logistics needs swiftly and improve the efficiency of distributing their publications.

The partnership seeks to offer value to publishers in the field of book distribution and complements the services offered by "Menassah Distribution Company", focusing on developing and streamlining the distribution mechanisms for Emirati publishers and authors while making them accessible to readers at local and international book fairs, as well as online.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said that this initiative aims to facilitate the transportation of their publications locally and internationally, help reduce their operating costs, support the global presence of Emirati books, and enhance their competitiveness in the global publishing market.

He added, "We are committed to supporting our publishers in every possible way and utilising all available resources to achieve our vision of enhancing the publishing sector's contribution to the cultural, social, and economic development of the UAE. Our partnership with Aramex is part of these ambitious efforts, and we look forward to it making a positive and effective contribution to the growth of our members and the development of their businesses."

For his part, Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager of Aramex, said, "By collaborating closely with Emirati publishers, we aim to enhance the accessibility of their remarkable works and contribute to the growth of the UAE's creative economy. Together, we can ensure that these valuable publications reach a wider audience, both locally and internationally."