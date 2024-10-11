7X announced today the launch of Wayn, its digital P.O. Box platform, aimed at transforming the postal services in the UAE. The launch of Wayn aligns with the country’s national efforts to drive digital adoption and development and provide individuals and companies with secure delivery services.

The Wayn platform enables individuals and companies to obtain a permanent UAE digital address linked to their physical addresses, verified through their national ID or through the National Economic Register (NER). The platform ensures the receipt of shipments sent by individuals, companies, and government entities, as well as the receipt of letters, documents, and e-bills from official and authorised senders to thwart cybersecurity threats such as phishing, spam, and fraud. Users of the platform will be able to decide to receive any shipment at a physical address of their choice — whether at one of Emirates Post's nationwide branches, authorised pick-up and drop-off points, at home or the office if users have subscribed to the MyHome Package service.

Through a unified digital mailbox, Wayn provides an automated archiving and categorisation system which allows users to manage formal documents and invoices securely and efficiently thereby reducing the challenges users face in archiving emails. The platform also enables users to store and sort essential files and documents, making it easier to send and receive documents at any time.

The launch of Wayn was announced during a press conference held in Abu Dhabi, attended by Badr Al-Olama, Chairman of 7X; Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council; Mohammad Al Zarooni, TDRA Deputy Director-General for the Information and Digital Government Sector; and Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, along with other officials.

During the event in Abu Dhabi, 7X also signed a strategic partnership with TDRA to facilitate the exchange of information and allow customer authentication for accessing Wayn to go through the Secure National Digital Identity (UAE Pass). 7X also signed a strategic partnership agreement with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to enhance digital security, build trust in digital services, and protect users from phishing and online fraud. The UAE Cybersecurity Council officially accredited Wayn as a “Secure Digital Communication Channel”, recognising 7X’s commitment to developing secure digital solutions that can transform global postal services.

Commenting on the launch, Al Olama said, "The launch of Wayn reinforces our commitment to the national digital transformation agenda. Wayn is our contribution to shaping the future of postal services and provide pioneering solutions that meet the needs of digital natives and e-commerce platform users securely and efficiently."

According to Dr. Al-Kuwaiti, the UAE's communication industry is making significant strides with the launch of 7X’s cutting-edge digital platform Wayn. Congratulating the achievement, he underlined that it represents a major advancement in digital postal services and reiterated the country's commitment to embracing the latest technologies and smart solutions.

He stated, "More than just a digital postal service, Wayn is a comprehensive security system that utilises the latest identity verification and encryption technologies. The platform further guarantees the safety of transactions and shields user data from cyber threats by integrating with the UAE Pass.”

Dr. Al Kuwaiti also emphasised the importance of public-private sector collaboration in strengthening cybersecurity. He confirmed that accrediting Wayn as a secure digital communication channel contributes to building a safe and reliable digital environment, supporting the nation’s overall digital transformation goals.

Al Zarooni said, “The launching of Wayn, the Digital P.O. Box, represents a significant milestone in our efforts to achieve the UAE’s strategic objectives in fostering digital transformation, embracing technological innovations that enhance the efficacy of government work and raise the quality of services offered to people and businesses. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority will provide digital enablers and support integration with digital identities, guaranteeing seamless and safe delivery of services to users.”

Abdulla Alashram commented, "The launch of the Wayn digital P.O. Box in the UAE comes in response to the rapid global developments in technology. The platform reflects our commitment to introducing transformational products to our customers, in alignment with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme."

The Wayn platform will provide a free digital P.O. Box address to all individuals and companies in the UAE. Users will only be charged for value-added services, which will be to businesses at first until the full range of services is introduced to individuals.

7X continues to invest in innovative solutions locally and globally to enhance user experiences and reaffirm its position as a global leader in enabling trade, transport, and logistics services.