Silver Line Gate Group (SLG Group) has begun construction on its AED200 million integrated hub at Dubai Industrial City, the Middle East’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub, which is one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 vibrant business districts across Dubai.

The manufacturing, warehouse, and corporate office facility, spanning 1.37 million sq. ft., will open next year, Dubai Industrial City announced on the sidelines of SIAL Paris 2024, the globally renowned food exhibition held from 19th to 23rd October at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

SLG Group, the food and beverage (F&B) heavyweight behind the Lancy, Gardo, Silva, Sama, and Zain brand names, will have an annual production capacity of 90,000 tonnes of milk powder and 10,000 tonnes of butter at the new facility, which will further enhance the manufacturer’s line of milk, whey, and speciality products, such as fruit and vegetable-based seasonings.

“Food security is a cornerstone of economic prosperity, and sustainable F&B value chains are essential to embed resilience in the global future,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “Advanced manufacturing is an essential pillar to achieve this vision, and our ecosystem has been purpose-built to nurture this growth.

“Customers like SLG Group embody Dubai Industrial City’s direct contribution to the UAE’s food security agenda and our commitment to driving economic excellence through collaborative innovation in the manufacturing sector. We welcome such partnerships to collaboratively realise the vision for a global food-secure future in line with the goals of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

Shereen Saeed, General Manager at SLG Group, said, “The commencement of work on our manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City is a major milestone in our journey and will strengthen the regional value chain for F&B products. Our state-of-the-art facility will leverage Dubai Industrial City’s infrastructure to fortify the regional manufacturing economy, ensuring a resilient and agile supply of essential milk-based products. Dubai's emergence as a global industrial hub makes it the strategic choice for our growth, and this facility will fuel our expansion into new markets.”