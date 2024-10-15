The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs and FedEx signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024, which is being held at the World Trade Centre.

The agreement aims to establish a general organised methodological framework enhancing digital integration, in order to strengthen cooperation and coordination, provide distinguished services to customers, and consolidate strategic partnership relations in a way that achieves the strategic goals of each party and in line with the comprehensive strategic plan of the Abu Dhabi Government.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Customs by Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, and Tayssir Awada, Vice President of Planning and Engineering for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi said. "We are pleased to cooperate with FedEx to enhance operational integration between the two parties through digital connectivity and benefit from the features, services and facilities provided by Abu Dhabi Customs in the areas of customs clearance, which enhances the growth of the volume of exports and imports through express shipping services".

He added: "Abu Dhabi Customs is keen to expand its partnerships with various private sector companies and provide them with all support by providing a package of innovative solutions that rely on advanced technologies, AI tools and digitisation to facilitate trade flow and raise the efficiency and effectiveness of express shipping operations, which enhances the openness of the national economy to global markets."

Tayssir Awada, Vice President of Planning and Engineering for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said, “Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Customs highlights our dedication to facilitating trade across the UAE while driving digital transformation in the logistics sector. By working together on advanced digital tools and data-led solutions, we can streamline customs processes, improve the shipping experience for businesses, and enhance international market access for local companies."

“We are honoured to work alongside Abu Dhabi Customs to support faster and more efficient cross-border trade across the region, while growing our portfolio of digital services as we build a smarter and more efficient logistics network," he added.