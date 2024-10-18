Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has joined hands with ZK Holding, a leading investment company operating in Abu Dhabi, to set up a new venture aimed at providing fully integrated services, including domestic and international courier, freight forwarding, and contract logistics, aimed at supporting both local and international businesses in Iraq.

Through this joint venture, Aramex will significantly expand its existing footprint in the country by tapping into ZK Holding’s extensive reach, including access to over 7,000 points of sales across Iraq, enabling widespread pick-up and drop-off services, said the logistics group in a statement.

This network will help facilitate smoother logistics operations in more than 15 cities across the country, it stated.

Combining Aramex’s expertise and global network with ZK Holding’s strong local presence, the partnership will create a robust logistics ecosystem designed to unlock Iraq's market potential and contribute to its economic development.

The new entity will help Aramex strengthen its leadership position in the Middle East, enhancing trade across the region.

According to Aramex, operations are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025, with the partnership aiming to serve corporate and retail customers in Iraq.

The joint venture will play a key role in unlocking new trade lanes, facilitating trade and enabling businesses to access new markets, it stated.

Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex said, “We are excited to join forces with ZK Holding to further grow our presence in Iraq, a market with significant potential. This partnership will allow us to enhance our offerings, helping to drive trade and economic growth in Iraq and beyond."

"We look forward to working together with ZK to provide seamless trading solutions that benefit businesses and consumers alike in the region and beyond," he stated.

Dr Zead Khalaf, Chairman of International Development Bank’ and ‘ZK Holding Group’ in Abu Dhabi, said: "We are proud of this strategic collaboration and joint venture with Aramex, which reflects the ambition of ZK Holding Group for regional expansion and its pivotal role in promoting growth by entering new markets. Through the sister companies of ZK Holding, we will provide integrated logistics solutions and support operations in Iraq and facilitate cross-border trade by utilizing all capabilities in the financial, industrial and logistics sectors."

Khalaf said: "This partnership with Aramex, known for its outstanding track record and extensive network, marks a significant step towards expanding our regional presence and diversifying our business portfolio. We are confident that this collaboration will help us achieve our shared goals and deliver exceptional services to our customers, both now and in the future, according to the highest global standards."

"This initiative comes at a time of significant opportunity in Iraq. The country's e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2024 and 2029, reaching a projected market volume of $6.3 billion by 2029 according to market intelligence from Statista," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

