ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi—KEZAD Group and Al Masaood Automobiles have signed a lease agreement for 12,000 sqm of warehousing space in KEZAD Logistics Park Phase 5 as their spare parts logistics centre.

Al Masaood Automobiles has been an icon in Abu Dhabi's automotive market for the past four decades. It is a world-class network of state-of-the-art service centres and extensive spare parts outlets.

Mohamed Al Khader Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, said, "The mobility sector plays a crucial role in the Abu Dhabi economy, and seeing an established name like Al Masaood continuing to expand in this sector is an encouraging sign for the industry."

From his side, Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, said, "Leveraging KEZAD's innovative facilities presents us with wider avenues to better serve our customers, and will certainly support us in streamlining operations and in turn allowing increased availability and faster delivery of spare parts to our customers."

KEZAD Logistics Park Phase 5 is a cluster of Grade A, temperature-controlled industrial warehouse facilities with modern specifications offering several configurations to meet client needs and boost logistics efficiency.

KEZAD's multimodal connectivity through sea, land and air, and proximity to Khalifa Port with dedicated terminals for three of the world's five largest shipping companies, Abu Dhabi International Airport, as well as upcoming rail network make it the destination of choice for companies looking for efficient market reach in the country and beyond.