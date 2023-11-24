Dubai: Qatar Chamber affirmed that Qatar's substantial investment in the transport sector is reflected in the $9.9 billion market, propelling the country to the second-best position in the region for logistics efficiency.



Qatar Chamber board member and Chairman of the FIATA Qatar Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misned said that Qatar's strategic location in the heart of the Middle East grants it access to key markets.

With more than 2 billion people residing within 3000 kilometres of Qatar, the country benefits from easy access to Hamad International Airport and the globally acclaimed Hamad Port, strategically located near free zones in various fields.



This was revealed at the 'Global Freight Summit 2023', recently held in Dubai under the theme 'Making the Future Supply Chain a Reality.'



Regarding the Hamad Port, he mentioned that it has established over 15 direct shipping lines, connecting it to 40 ports across three continents. Additionally, with an annual capacity of 7 million tons, the versatile facility handles 1 million tons of grain and accommodates the shipment of 500,000 cars, along with livestock."



As for Hamad Port, he said it attracts the world's largest shipping companies owing to its unique status, modern fleet, and advanced systems that provide high-quality maritime services to all vessels. Notably, Hamad Port holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's deepest artificial basin.



Al Misned emphasized that Hamad International Airport handles more than 220 thousand flights annually, facilitating the transportation of over 35 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo to 54 destinations worldwide, highlighting that Qatar's key initiatives, aligning with the transformation of the GCC logistics and warehousing market, present promising investment opportunities for foreign investors.



He affirmed the Chamber's commitment to prioritizing future supply chains. Through its activities, the Chamber aims to promote this concept within the Qatari business community, encouraging business owners to adhere to its principles.

Due to its relentless efforts, the Chamber recently achieved the milestone of being elected as a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), the world's largest organization for freight forwarders, during the FIATA World Conference held in Brussels last month.



Underscoring the importance of logistic market, Al Misned said the global logistics market was valued at $7.98 trillion in 2022 and is expected to reach around $18.23 trillion by 2030, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2023 to 2030.

He noted that the Arab Gulf region plays a pivotal role in global shipping and logistics.



In addressing the challenges facing global logistics, he highlighted various issues such as diverse legislation, laws, and regulations, which pose difficulties related to international investment in logistics services.

Additionally, the varying quality of infrastructure across many countries represents a significant impediment to the smooth provision of logistics services.



Legal disputes in the freight industry have surged to their highest level in seven years, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Another challenge is the increasing demand for green logistics, as many shippers seek eco-friendly options, particularly when exporting to high-income countries. Furthermore, the rise in protectionist measures in some countries due to geopolitical tensions poses challenges, affecting shipping operations and global supply chains. Additionally, there's a noted decline in demand for global shipping.

