MUSCAT: Hutchison Ports Sohar, operator of the Oman International Container Terminal (OICT) at Port of Sohar, has pledged to prioritise Omani import and export cargo—also known as gateway cargo — amid shipping disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The move forms part of a series of operational measures announced by the terminal operator on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, aimed at managing cargo flows in and out of the terminal, particularly as Sohar Port emerges as an alternative hub for vessels and cargoes diverted by the conflict.

Additionally, the operator signalled readiness to accommodate 'landbridge' shipments — cargo that arrives by sea but is then transported overland by truck to or from Oman.

“Considering the broader regional circumstances, it is anticipated that new bookings accepted by carriers may include cargo originating from various foreign locations via landbridge. We remain confident that carriers will continue to prioritise Oman’s local gateway cargo for both import and export movements,” the company said in a customer advisory.

Key measures include stricter booking visibility requirements, mandating detailed forecasts up to 21 days in advance, alongside a cap of 3,000 TEUs per vessel call to manage terminal capacity.

Flexible berthing will replace fixed windows, with vessels handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Export cargo will only be accepted within a five-day window prior to vessel arrival and will be subject to firm cut-off times.

Hutchison Ports Sohar has also signalled readiness to accommodate 'landbridge' shipments.

The terminal has also reduced free storage for imports to five days and introduced tighter controls on empty container flows, hazardous and oversized cargo approvals, and reefer handling, with some ancillary services temporarily suspended.

Hutchison Ports Sohar also cautioned that, should congestion intensify, it may impose further immediate restrictions—including limiting cargo acceptance or altering vessel operations—highlighting the mounting operational strain on regional ports and the growing importance of Sohar as a critical gateway amid ongoing maritime disruption.

“Market demand for gateway cargo is anticipated to increase substantially, particularly if multiple ports in the region remain unable to receive vessels for operations. Consequently, the terminal may implement immediate measures without prior notice, including those related to previously agreed container volumes, should handling or storage levels reach or exceed allowable capacity. Such measures may include reviewing the acceptance of export containers, retaining reefers onboard, restricting the discharge of import containers, executing cut-and-run operations for vessels, and undertaking any other actions deemed necessary,” the operator added.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint venture between Hutchison Ports (the world’s leading port investor, developer, and operator), Rakiza (Oman Infrastructure Investment Management) and other Omani investors.

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