DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai has approved the five-year plan for internal roads (2025-2029). The plan encompasses 21 projects spreading across 12 residential, commercial, and industrial areas, with a total of 634 km of new roads costing AED 3.7 billion. This plan reflects His Highness’s keenness to uplift the infrastructure in residential and industrial areas, aligning with Dubai’s population growth and urban expansion, and fostering the well-being and happiness of residents.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, stated, “The Five-Year Internal Roads Development Plan covers 12 areas with urbanisation rates ranging from 30% to 80%. In 2025, internal roads will be constructed in Nad El Sheba 3 and Al Amardi, serving Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project, which includes 482 housing units. Additional internal roads will be developed in Hatta, also serving a Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project with 100 housing units. In 2026, RTA will construct 92 km of internal roads in Nadd Hessa, and Al Awir 1. The year 2027 will see the development of 45 km of roads in Al Athbah, Mushrif, and Hatta, along with 14 km of roads in Warsan 3 (Industrial Area).

“In 2028, one of the longest internal road projects, extending over 284 km, will be constructed across three communities: Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hind 3. This includes 221 km of roads in Al Awir 1, 22 km of roads in Wadi Al Amardi, and 41 km of roads in Hind 3. The project construction momentum will continue in 2029, with 200 km of internal roads to be constructed in Hind 4 and Al Yalayis 5, comprising 39 km in Hind 4 and 161 km in Al Yalayis 5,” explained Al Tayer.

Al Tayer further added, “RTA is committed to ensuring smooth and safe access for residents and visitors to their respective areas. By the end of last year, the total length of roads completed in residential and industrial areas reached 6000 km. Between 2011 and the end of last year, internal roads in 28 residential and industrial areas had been paved. In 2023 and 2024, RTA constructed internal roads totalling 83 km in 17 areas, completing road projects in Al Warqa 4, Al Qusais Industrial, Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta (Suhaila, Saeir, and Al Salami). Road works are ongoing in Jebel Ali Industrial, Nazwa, the Tolerance District in Al Khawaneej 2, Al Warqa, Nad Al Sheba 1, and Al Awir.”