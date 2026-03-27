RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser announced a package of new initiatives during an extraordinary virtual meeting of GCC transport ministers aimed at strengthening regional logistics integration and supply chain resilience.

Key measures include extending the operational lifespan of trucks in Saudi Arabia to 22 years, including those entering from GCC countries, and allowing empty refrigerated trucks from GCC states to enter the Kingdom to transport goods destined for regional markets.

Al-Jasser also announced the launch of GCC storage and redistribution zones at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, allocating dedicated operational areas for each GCC country to enhance container movement and logistics efficiency between the Kingdom’s eastern and western coasts.

The initiatives include exemptions from storage fees for up to 60 days on GCC imports and exports.

Al-Jasser said the meeting comes amid regional challenges requiring stronger coordination and integration across transport and logistics sectors, adding that these steps will enhance resilience and support regional economies.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to support GCC logistics, including opening additional cargo corridors from Gulf ports to Red Sea ports, hosting Gulf airline flights, and facilitating passenger movement.

Recent measures also include a 30-day waiver on maritime documentation requirements for vessels in Gulf waters, the evacuation of more than 25,000 stranded passengers via 900 buses, and the operation of over 300 Gulf airline flights through Saudi airports.

The Kingdom has also added new shipping lines, expanded its land transport fleet of over 500,000 trucks, and launched a new international rail freight corridor linking Gulf ports to the Haditha border.

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