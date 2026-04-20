MUSCAT: Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company, has announced the completion of 40 per cent of the Oman-UAE railway project. This project is a leading strategic initiative in infrastructure, transport, and logistics.

The 238-kilometre railway is designed to create a highly efficient and integrated logistics and transport system that will support trade, enhance the resilience of supply chains, and promote economic integration between the two countries. Construction is currently underway at key locations along the project route, including Al Ain, Al Buraimi, Wadi Al Jizzi and Sohar.

The railway passes through urban and industrial areas, mountainous terrain, and deep valleys, necessitating specialised engineering solutions. These include large-scale excavation work, the construction of engineering structures like bridges and tunnels, and integrated systems to protect against flood risks, ensuring safe and sustainable operations.

The railway cuts through urban and industrial areas, mountainous terrain and deep valleys. - ONA

Abdulrahman bin Salem al Hatmi, CEO of ASYAD Group, stated that the progress of the project reflects a strong commitment to operationalise and begin serving passengers and sector services as planned.

Excavation and backfilling work are currently ongoing on a large scale, with 27 million cubic metres of earthworks and over 100,000 cubic metres of concrete works completed. Tunnel excavation is also progressing in tunnels 1 and 2.

Ahmed al Masawi al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Railways, highlighted that the company has achieved 10 million safe working hours without any serious injuries. This accomplishment demonstrates the effectiveness of the approved safety systems, risk management practices, and the establishment of a safety culture at all job sites.

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