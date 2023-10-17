RIYADH — Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Transport General Authority (TGA) Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser inaugurated the ceremony of operating Intercity Bus Service linking 200 cities and governorates across Saudi Arabia.



Several ministers, ambassadors and officials of government agencies and companies in the private sector attended the ceremony organized by TGA in Riyadh on Monday. Saudi Arabia and foreign partners joined forces to provide integrated passenger bus services.



Three global alliances are operating the services in their respective concession areas connecting 200 cities and governorates via 76 routes. This will cater to over six million passengers annually with a new fleet of the state-of-the-art buses fitted with eco-friendly technology. The targets of the Intercity Bus Service include commuters with an array of transportation options, streamline movement between cities and governorates, reduce carbon emissions, promote safety and reduce traffic congestion.



Speaking on the occasion, Al-Jasser said that the Intercity Bus Service project will contribute to the creation of more than 35,000 direct and indirect jobs, and add SR3.2 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP). He noted that Saudi Arabia has been reaping the fruits of development and reform programs in all sectors of the transport and logistics system since the launch of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by the Crown Prince. “The Kingdom’s land sector is witnessing major structural reforms and steady growth encompassing all services, as performance indicators recorded growth in transportation activities during the last year 2022, and an increase in land transportation activities, including the transportation of goods and passengers, reaching 46 percent over the same period of the previous year,” he said.



Al-Jasser pointed out that the project to operate bus transportation services between cities is the first foreign investment in this path to raise the level of services provided to beneficiaries and enhance partnership with the private sector. “The transport and logistics services system will continue, with the support of the wise leadership, to develop the quality of services being provided, enhance the level of competitiveness, support integration with different modes of transportation, and provide additional options of modern and environmentally friendly means of transportation in line with the comprehensive renaissance that our country is witnessing in various sectors and fields,” he added.



The ceremony included a detailed explanation of the alliances and concession areas in accordance with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to raise the share of public transport services in the Kingdom from one percent at present to reach 15 percent by the year 2030. The project will also contribute to translating one of the most important goals of the strategy, which place the quality of life in cities among its priorities, by reducing the percentage of carbon emissions from transportation to reach 25 percent in 2030.



Three global alliances would operate the bus service in their respective concession areas. Darb AlWatan Company has obtained the northern concession to provide 124 daily trips in more than 75 cities and governorates across 26 routes. The Northwest Bus Company has secured the northwest concession to provide 190 daily trips in more than 70 cities and governorates across 23 routes while the third company SAT (SAPTCO Alsa for Transportation) will provide 178 daily services in the southern concession area to connect more than 80 cities and governorates via 27 routes.



Details including the mechanism for booking tickets can be had from the website of TGA

