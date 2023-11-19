Saudi Logistics Services (SAL) has signed a contract with Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to establish a logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port, to build a logistics park at Jeddah port on a total area of 54,000 sq m as part of its efforts to enhance the kingdom's sea and air connectivity.

This agreement is aligned with SAL’s vision in becoming the logistics champion for a globally connected Saudi Arabia as well as the company’s strategy to expand its offerings across the logistics sector.

With cargo handling and logistics solutions, this new facility will help SAL penetrate the fulfillment industry at large cementing its role as the National Logistics Champion, said Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri, after signing the deal with SAL Managing Director & CEO Faisal bin Saad bin Albedah at a ceremony held at Jeddah Islamic Port.

This also comes as part of Mawani's efforts to achieve its strategic objectives by offering investment opportunities for the private sector, and developing sustainable capacities that suit the needs of partners; and raising level of local and regional transport, distribution and storage operations; and increasing the number of logistics service centers for re-export to 30 centers by 2030, in line with the targets of Saudi National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center, and a hub connecting three continents, stated Hariri.

Jeddah Islamic Port is the largest port on the Red Sea, and it ranks first in transit trade and container and cargo handling, and has won several awards, said the official.

"These include 'Port of the Year' award, and 'Advanced Infrastructure' award, as part of 'Landmarks in logistics 2023' awards in the UAE as well as Best Port award in 2022 as part of the International Green Shipping Summit Awards”, in addition to achieving the eighth position globally, in the Container Ports Performance Index for 2021, issued by the World Bank, as a result of the excellence of operational performance, the development of its infrastructure, and its integrated logistics areas," he added.

