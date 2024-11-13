RIYADH — The total income of Saudi drivers working in the sector of passenger transport applications grew to more than SR1.1 billion during the first nine months of the year 2024.



According to a report, released by the Transport General Authority (TGA), the total number of trips carried out by passenger transport applications in various cities and regions across the Kingdom exceeded 51.8 million during the same period. The growth rate in the third quarter recorded 41 percent compared to the second quarter of this year, while the growth rate for the total number of trips since the beginning of the year reached 12 percent compared to the same period last year. These trips are provided through 46 applications licensed to practice the activity of transporting passengers via applications in the Kingdom.



The Riyadh region topped the list of cities in the number of trips, accounting for 39 percent of the total trips, followed by the Makkah region with 25 percent, and the Eastern Province with 16 percent of these trips.



This growth is evidence of the increasing demand for transportation services via applications due to the ease and speed of response they provide to beneficiaries. Passenger transport applications are an important part of modern transportation in the Kingdom, as they provide a safe and comfortable means of transportation that contributes to reducing congestion and reducing the time taken to reach different destinations.



In this context, the TGA called on all young Saudi men and women, who are ready to do full-time job, to take advantage of the opportunities available in passenger transport services via applications, and obtain financial support provided by the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF). It urged them to invest their time in accordance with the flexible work policy, which is the major feature of these applications.

