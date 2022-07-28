RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's daily number of delivery requests in postal sector has recorded an increase from 238,000 to 577,000, with a growth rate of 142%, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced.



The CITC' remarks came along with its announcement that the postal sector in Saudi Arabia has made record achievements within the past 3 years



It stated that the daily value of requests has increased from SR24 million to SR26 million, with a growth rate of 167%.



While the number of postal items increased over the past three years from 8 million to 28 million, with a growth rate of 250%, CITC said, stressing that the number of active Saudi representatives has also witnessed an increase from 6,000 to 66,000, with a growth rate of 1,000%.



It said the number of licensees in the postal sector increased from 7 to 145, an increase of 1511%. As for the market size, it increased from SR5.2 billion to SR7.6 billion, with an increase of 46%.



A Council of Ministers session, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, has issued a decision approving the transfer of the supervision of the postal sector from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

