Saudi Arabia has launched the upgraded version of Logisti 2 platform on the sidelines of the third edition of the 'LEAP24' conference and exhibition, reported SPA.

A major regional event, it has drawn more than 1,000 international and local companies in the technology sector and more than 1,000 experts and speakers from 180 countries.

The Logisti 2 was unveiled by Minister of Transport and Logistics Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser on the sidelines of the third edition of the 'LEAP24' conference and exhibition.

The platform aims to provide over 140 logistical services, improve investors' experience and obtain logistical services through one window as well as develop the work environment, accelerate business and also apply best international practices in the logistics services sector.

Al Jasser also launched the Ports Community System (PCS) within the unified logistics window system 'Logisti', which will provide more than 250 electronic services in the Kingdom's ports.

"This achievement will contribute to enhancing the volume of growth and a significant increase in operational efficiency in the performance of Saudi ports, with the growing of their central role on the international maritime map, to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services and consolidate the Kingdom's position as a global logistics centre, per the Kingdom's Vision 2030," he noted.

In addition to this, Al Jasser sponsored five agreements, the first of which was for Airports Holding Company with the Saudi company Devoteam in digital transformation and innovation. These agreements aim to apply modern technologies to serve Airports Holding's future goals.

He also sponsored four agreements for Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), the first of which was with the Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom) to provide solutions using the latest technologies to raise the level of operation and safety in railway lines.

The second came with Talgani Car Rental Company, which aims to redefine car rental at SAR stations to improve the customer experience.

The third agreement for 'SAR' came with Accenture, which seeks to clarify SAR's focus areas in digitization and information technology and adopt digital technology in its external and internal operations, reported SPA.

The fourth was with TAWAL Company to improve the urban landscape of the towers owned by the Saudi Railways within cities and cooperate to improve the services provided.

Al Jasser said the third edition of the LEAP conference aims to discuss the future of technology and artificial intelligence as well as review the latest innovations.

It will seek to consolidate the kingdom's position as a centre for technology and innovation and a point of attraction for technology investments in the region, he added.

