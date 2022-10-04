Riyadh: President of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dialej co-signed with his counterpart the President of Civil Aviation of the People's Republic of China a memorandum of understanding in the field of air transportation services.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the meetings of the 41st general assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, from September 27 through October 7, 2022.



The MoU aims at increasing the number of air flights and stations and achieving further cooperation in the air transport sectors of the two countries.