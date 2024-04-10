JEDDAH — Over 1 million travelers were transported between Makkah and Madinah via the Haramain High-Speed Railway, recording a notable 22% increase compared to the previous Ramadan. The Saudi Arabian Railways (SAR) operated 2,845 trips during the holy month, up by 12% from last year, to accommodate the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

Expanding the railway's capacity was a cornerstone of SAR's strategy this Ramadan. The operational enhancements included an increase in the number of trips and seats available, demonstrating SAR's dedication to improving the pilgrims' travel experience by offering more transportation choices at convenient times.

This ambitious Ramadan plan was carried out in coordination with the Saudi-Spanish consortium managing the high-speed train and various government sectors, under the supervision of Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the SAR Board of Directors. The comprehensive scheme aimed at ensuring the visitors' ease, safety, and comfort while traveling between the holy cities, with trip scheduling meticulously planned to correspond with the prayer times at the Two Holy Mosques.

