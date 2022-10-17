RIYADH — Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser has confirmed that they are working to inaugurate 59 logistic areas in Saudi Arabia in order to support the prosperity and the growth of the supply chains and logistic services.



Eng. Al-Jasser made these remarks during his speech at the Supply Chain Conference, where he stated that the 59 logistic areas would also enable Saudi Arabia to play a regional and global role.



He added that 18 industrial areas have been chosen in order to expand the scope of its work, to become a logistic industrial region that serves the arrival of the products into Saudi Arabia's regions and the export portals with high efficiency.



Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's launch of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) has contributed in unifying the destination and charting the paths towards a brighter future of the Kingdom, Eng. Al-Jasser said.



He added that the NTLS has also empowered Saudi Arabia to be a global logistic center linking the three continents, in addition to the fact that it has enabled the Kingdom to be a model for a sustainable transport.



The presence of integrated logistic services is an important factor so as to achieve the national targets of the industrial and mining sectors, he noted.



Additionally, it also would decrease the cost of transporting and storing goods of Saudi origin, which will encourage local industries and support the goals of the national industry.



Eng. Al-Jasser pointed out that the transport and logistic services' system is working in developing the legislative system, and also improving the business environment in order to attract investments and modern technologies to meet the needs of several sectors.



At the conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Eng. Osama Al-Zamil announced the launch of the Developing the Local Supply Chain Development initiative.



The initiative aims in achieving clarity in the industrial supply chains, and also developing the industrial value chains for products, to be possible in increasing the investment for the integration of local supply chains, and their connection with the global and regional supply chains.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).