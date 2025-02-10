DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic enhancements at more than 50 locations across the emirate in 2024.

These improvements are part of RTA’s strategic plan for rapid traffic solutions, designed to enhance road network efficiency, ensure smoother traffic flow, and improve safety for all road users. The initiatives align with Dubai’s urban expansion and population growth while addressing rising traffic volumes on the city’s roads.

These traffic enhancements form a key component of RTA’s long-term mobility strategy, underscoring its commitment to continuous road development in accordance with the highest safety and traffic efficiency standards. The improvements support the leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s best city for living and mobility.

“The traffic solutions implemented in 2024 have had a significant impact on enhancing road network efficiency, improving vehicle flow, and reducing travel times by up to 60% at various locations throughout Dubai. Additionally, these enhancements have increased road capacity by up to 20% in several areas,” detailed Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA.

Al Banna added, “These improvements have played a crucial role in optimising vehicle movement on major roads while increasing the capacity of road networks as well as entry and exit points. Key locations that underwent enhancements include the widening of Beirut Street, upgrades at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, lane expansions from Al Rebat Street to Business Bay Crossing, the expansion of the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Rebat Street, and the creation of a new route linking Al Khail Road to Meydan Street.

"RTA carried out eight traffic improvement projects covering more than 37 schools across Dubai in 2024. These projects included widening roads around school zones, creating additional parking spaces, enhancing entry and exit points, and introducing traffic diversions to alleviate congestion and minimise waiting times. As a result, peak-hour traffic flow improved by 20%."

The enhancements spanned several schools across Dubai, including Kings' School on Umm Suqeim Street, The International School of Choueifat - Dubai, and Dubai College on Hessa Street, along with schools in Al Safa, Al Warqa 4, Al Qusais, Al Mizhar, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Twar 2. These improvements have enhanced road efficiency and traffic safety while reducing travel times in school zones, ensuring a safer and smoother commuting experience for students, parents, and schoolgoers.

To accommodate population growth and urban expansion, RTA extended Exit 55 leading to Al Rebat Street by 600 metres, increasing the number of lanes from two to three. These enhancements expanded the road’s capacity to 4,500 vehicles per hour and cut travel time from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes, a 60% improvement, enhancing mobility on Dubai’s key roads.

As part of efforts to optimise traffic flow in Nad Al Sheba, RTA introduced a new entry and exit for vehicles arriving from Meydan Street and converted the intersection of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street with Nad Al Sheba Street into a roundabout. These enhancements reduced travel time by 60% and improved traffic flow, ensuring more efficient and convenient access to the area.

"RTA is set to implement over 75 traffic improvements across key areas in Dubai throughout 2025. The planned enhancements include expanding and upgrading major intersections, constructing new entry and exit points in residential and commercial areas, and introducing a series of rapid traffic solutions in school zones. We will continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading cities in infrastructure quality, seamless mobility, and sustainable transportation," concluded Al Banna.