DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the General HQ of Dubai Police have announced the start of the operation of electric scooters on permitted cycling tracks in 10 districts across Dubai starting Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The step is taken in line with Resolution Number 13 for 2022, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, regulating the use of scooters in Dubai. It supports the efforts to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly city and reflects the huge success of the trial operation of e-scooters that started in October 2020.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), noted, "The initial phase covers Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covers safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to the 167-km long tracks designated for bicycles and scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan," said Al Tayer.

"The selection of these districts was guided by specific criteria, such as high population density, special development areas, areas served by public transport and metro stations, the availability of integrated infrastructure, and areas with a high level of traffic safety.

"About 500,000 journeys were made until the end of 2021. By the end of this month, RTA will launch through its website (www.rta.ae) a link enabling interested individuals to apply for free to obtain permits for riding e-scooters on safe roads identified by RTA. The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test," explained Al Tayer.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the issuance of the Executive Council’s Resolution No. 13 for 2022 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, regulating the use of bicycles and electric bikes and scooters in Dubai. "The Resolution will encourage the use of electric bikes and scooters for mobility. It cements the government drive to rank Dubai as a bicycle-friendly city, considering bikes safe and a eco-friendly mobility means over short distances," said Al Marri. He confirmed that they were working with RTA and strategic partners to realise the strategies of the Dubai Government. He praised the efforts of the concerned departments at the Dubai Police to enforce the implementation of safety and security stipulations, and ensure compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

"Dubai Police is keen to ensure the compliance of road users with the applicable rules, in line with the policy aimed to make Dubai the ideal place for living and doing business, the favourite and safest destination of visitors, and the city with the least carbon footprint worldwide. The step also contributes to realising the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. It is our duty in Dubai Police to control the road, and ensure that cyclists, e-scooter riders and users of all other mobility means comply with the safety conditions to protect them, as well as others, against the risks of roads," added Al Marri.

RTA called on cyclists to park the shared electric scooters of operators in the designated parking spaces only. Parked scooters should not block the movement of traffic and pedestrians or the use of public parking. It urged them to avoid violating the conditions and regulations provided for in the Resolution and decisions issued. The Resolution states that the parking of the bike or electric scooter in other than the designated parking spaces in a way that may obstruct the movement of vehicles or pedestrians, or pose risk to road users, will result in a fine of AED 200.