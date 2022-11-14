Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of internal road networks in three residential areas - Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3 - extending 37 km in total.

The project scope includes roadworks over 21 km and street-light poles for existing roads stretching 16 km.

On its Al Quoz 2 project, RTA said it had completed the construction of a network of main roads extending 16 km in the area between Al Khail and Meydan Roads.

It carried out paving of roads along with infrastructure works that included a rainwater drainage network and street lighting. As such, the accessibility of Al Quoz 2 around the market complex and Al Quoz Pond Park will improve and serve about 3000 residents.

On its Al Barsha South 3 project, the RTA said the project scope included construction of internal roads extending 6.4 km at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the North, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the South (Motor City and Sports City), Arjan to the East, and Al Barsha South 4 to the West. The construction also includes street lights, car parks and bus stops.

On Nad Al Sheba 2, it said the scope of work included construction of internal roads extending 12 km, as well as parallel parking, streetlights and rainwater drainage system and a sewage network.

Additionally, RTA has begun constructing internal roads and street lighting works in four new residential communities - Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta, revealed Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, he added.

