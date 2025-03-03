Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has completed the work realted to the Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop, thus boosting the truck parking capacity in the facility by 338% from 40 to 175 slots.

Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop is part of a network of strategically located rest stops across Dubai, designed to provide a comprehensive and well-equipped resting environment for heavy vehicle drivers, said RTA in a statement.

Positioned near key highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, the facility features seamless access for truck drivers.

This expansion move, it stated, aligns with RTA's commitment to enhancing land freight operations, improving services for heavy vehicle drivers, and increasing road safety across Dubai.

"It is part of our strategy to enhance heavy vehicle infrastructure and elevate service quality for truck drivers," remarked Ahmed Al khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

"The parking spaces have been designed and expanded to the highest standards, ensuring ease of use, smooth traffic flow, and a safe, comfortable environment - particularly for drivers arriving from Ras Al Khor Road or travelling from Emirates Road towards Sharjah," he noted.

According to him, Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop has been outfitted with advanced facilities to comprehensively support land transport operations.

"These include a prayer room, restrooms, a diesel refuelling station, and workshops for maintenance and tyre replacement. Rest stops, in general, play a key role in enhancing road safety, reducing truck-related accidents, improving traffic flow during truck movement restriction periods, and minimising random truck parking on main roads," noted Al Khzaimy.

"The key facility also contributes to streamlining truck movement on major roads, particularly during truck movement restrictions on Emirates Road," he added.

