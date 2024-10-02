Qatar: Temporary closure at Corniche

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure in one direction for those coming from Corniche towards Ras Abu Abboud Express Highway from midnight of October 3 to 6 am on October 6, for road maintenance work.During the closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, three lanes will be closed from Al Rufaa Intersection in one direction towards Ras Abu Abboud.Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and has requested all to follow and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.