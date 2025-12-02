Doha, Qatar: Qatar ports (Hamad, Ruwais and Doha) saw a robust surge in November this year as the cargoes and container volumes handled during the month recorded rise on year-on-year basis compared to same period in last year.

Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday the cargo and container throughput experienced significant growth in November 2025, increasing by around 60 percent and 8 percent respectively, compared to the same month last year. Livestock volumes and vessel arrivals also increased by 81 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

The ports received 272 vessels in November this year while the container handling through the three ports stood at 117,941 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials during the same period accounted for 159,480 tonnes, 8,475 units, 50,373 heads, and 9,846 tonnes respectively.

The three ports serve as an effective link between markets in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and America, contributing to reducing cargo transit time and improving the efficiency of supply chains. Qatar’s ports also support the country’s plan to diversify the economy by facilitating export and re-export operations, enhancing the ability of local industries to access foreign markets, and promoting maritime tourism.

Meanwhile the ports received 245 vessels in October this year while the container handling through the three ports stood at 119,003 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials during the same period accounted for 216,466 tonnes, 9,566 units, 7,682 heads, and 11,362 tonnes respectively.

Qatar won the Favourite Cruise Destination title at the 2025 Wave Awards, one of the UK’s leading events celebrating the cruise and travel industry.

The recognition reflects the country’s growing status as a premier global cruise destination, supported by advanced infrastructure, rich cultural attractions, and high-quality visitor experiences.

The announcement follows the launch of Qatar’s 2025-2026 cruise season which began with the arrival of the luxury cruise ship MSC Euribia at the Doha Port. Qatar expects to welcome 72 cruise calls this season, including 40 transit stops, 15 turnaround trips, and three maiden calls.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network the ports enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country’s role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

