Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo, a global leader in air cargo transportation, along with its ground handling partner Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) Cargo announced its latest achievement – the IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) certification.

With this certification, the cargo carrier reinforces its position as a reliable partner for customers seeking safe and efficient transportation solutions for perishable cargo.

The IATA CEIV Fresh standard encompasses the entire supply chain, including both operational and technical aspects, ensuring that perishable goods maintain their freshness, quality, and integrity throughout the transportation process.

This remarkable milestone not only sets a new benchmark for excellence in the industry but also establishes the cargo carrier and its ground handler in Doha as the first and only airline worldwide with its GHA to have attained the complete suite of IATA CEIV certifications – CEIV Fresh, CEIV Lithium Batteries, CEIV Live Animals, CEIV Pharma, IEnvA registered and United for Wildlife programme.

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways said: “Qatar Airways Cargo and QAS Cargo’s achievement of the IATA CEIV Fresh certification reflects our pursuit for excellence and our unwavering commitment to our customers, keeping them always at the heart of everything we do."

"Being the first and only airline worldwide along with our GHA to achieve the complete suite of IATA CEIV certifications is a testament to our dedication and hard work to delivering the highest standards of quality and

reliability in air cargo transportation.”

“We congratulate Qatar Airways Cargo, along with its ground handling partner Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) on successfully obtaining the IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) certification, further showcasing their commitment to maintaining high global standards. This certification is a boost to their service offerings, demonstrating efficient and high-quality handling of perishable goods."

"Qatar Airways Cargo and QAS Cargo are the first companies globally to complete the full suite of IATA CEIV certifications, reinforcing their position at the forefront of air logistics,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo.

CEIV Fresh certification demonstrates Qatar Airways Cargo’s sustained commitment to the highest standards when handling and transporting perishable goods.

This is achieved through quality and risk management, trainings for staff handling the transport of perishables, transparent and open communication as well as collaboration with its partners and stakeholders.

By obtaining this esteemed accreditation, the airline and its ground handler, QAS Cargo, have proven their ability to meet the stringent requirements for the transportation of all kinds of fresh produce and perishables.

This includes fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat and flowers.

Qatar Airways Cargo has consistently invested in state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and robust quality control measures in the industry.

This achievement reflects the firm dedication of Qatar Airways Cargo and QAS Cargo teams in providing superior service to their customers.

Also, it has prioritised the safety and well-being of any cargo being transported and offering a seamless cool chain for all fresh products and perishable products.

Between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the cargo carrier transported more than 285,000 tonnes of perishables.

The cargo carrier is an elected member of IATA’s Perishable Cargo Working Group (PCWG), IATA Live Animals and Perishables Board (LAPB) and is also a member of Pharma.aero and a board member of the Cool Chain Association since 2021.

It has significantly contributions to improve the temperature-sensitive supply chain while reducing food loss and waste in the perishables sector.

