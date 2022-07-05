Oman's Galfar Engineering & Contracting SOAG said it has won a contract worth 73 million Omani rials ($190 million) to construct a dual carriageway project in Duqm.

The contract was awarded by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones and is for a period of 36 months, the Muscat Stock Exchange-listed company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the contractor said it won the contract for a road project from Oman's defence ministry worth over 16 million rials.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com