Muscat: In view of the importance of the road as the main artery to the center of the South Al Batinah Governorate and as part of government's efforts to develop the governorate centers, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Tender Board, announced the launch of a tender to rehabilitate the existing road from Al Hazm to Al Washil in the Wilayat of Rustaq in the South Al Batinah Governorate.

The project includes rehabilitation and paving of the road layers while improving the width and shoulders. Construction work also includes developing and improving some major intersections to raise the level of safety and smooth traffic, in addition to raising the efficiency of the current box ferries according to the hydrological study to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of traffic movement in all weather conditions.

It is worth noting that the Ministry seeks to provide safe and integrated roads that are compatible with urban and community development and respond to sustainability requirements in line with Oman Vision 2040.

It also seeks to develop the services provided to citizens and residents in a way that leads to achieving sustainable transportation and a tangible improvement in the level of performance, facilitating the movement of vehicles and contributing to increasing Commercial activity in the various governorates of the dear Sultanate of Oman.

