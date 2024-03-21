Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Medlog, the logistics arm of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), to establish an integrated logistics park within Jeddah Islamic Port at an investment of SAR175 million ($46.6 million).

The logistics park, which will come up on 100,000 sq m area, includes a comprehensive service site for the maintenance and inspection of empty and full containers, providing 400 direct and indirect job opportunities to qualify the national workforce in the logistics services sector.

It will contribute to increasing the number of handled containers equivalent to two million TEUs over the next ten years besides enhancing trade movement and ensuring supply chains in line with the targets of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), to solidify the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub bridging the three continents.

The park includes a comprehensive service site for the maintenance and inspection of empty and full containers, providing 400 direct and indirect job opportunities to qualify the national workforce in the logistics services sector, as well as contributing to the preservation of port environment safety through the use of alternative energy to reduce carbon emissions, said senior officials at the signing ceremony held in the presence of Omar Hariri, the President of Mawani, and Hisham Al Ansari, the CEO of Medlog Saudi Arabia.

The park, they stated, aims to link the western regions of the kingdom to the southern regions; and to facilitate the export of goods from these regions to abroad across King Abdullah Port in Rabigh province.

In addition to providing high-quality, comprehensive and integrated logistics services, facilitating the needs of beneficiaries, and meeting the requirements of the local market in terms of transporting and handling goods with high operational capabilities, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).