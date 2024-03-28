Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani" announced the addition of a new service dubbed "RGI" by Unifeeder to Jeddah Islamic Port, establishing a vital connection between the Kingdom and Indian ports.

The RGI service aims to support trade between the two countries and contribute to providing fast and secure solutions for exporters and suppliers.

This move reflects investors' confidence in the Kingdom's ports, supports maritime transport and logistics services, and confirms the status of Jeddah Islamic Port and its capabilities and advantages.



With a throughput capacity of 130 million tons, this port is the Kingdom's leading port for exports and imports, and the first re-export point in the Red Sea, with 62 multi-purpose berths.

The new shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to the ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva in India, Jebel Ali in the UAE, and Sokhna in Egypt, through regular weekly trips, with a capacity of up to 2,824 standard containers.



During this year, development works have concluded in the port's North Container Terminal, with investments amounting to 6.6 billion Saudi Riyals.

The development work enhances the port's operational capabilities, increasing its capacity in light of a developed infrastructure, and improving its logistics services efficiency.

These efforts align with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to solidify the Kingdom's standing as a global logistics hub bridging the three continents.