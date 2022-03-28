Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in partnership with internationally recognized and award-winning logistics real estate company LogiPoint (a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Co. – SISCO), will build two new warehousing complexes on a 43,000 square meter site in the Bonded and Re-Export Zone at Jeddah Islamic Port with an investment exceeding SAR150 million.

This will enhance the port's infrastructure and operating capabilities, expand capacity, and enable logistical efficiency. This project represents the first phase in LogiPoint's ongoing infrastructure development plan worth SAR400 million over the next two (2) years.



Village V is a state-of-the-art multi-purpose 24,500 sq. m. warehousing complex with dedicated zones for handling frozen, chilled, ambient, and dry cargo.

Warehouse Village V also introduces a LogiPoint first with a dedicated zone designed and equipped to handle pharmaceutical goods inside Jeddah Islamic Port.

Additionally, the Value-Added Zone will enable LogiPoint to extend their time-tested and much-in-demand labelling, re-packing, and consolidation services to their clients, allowing it to operate as a truly transformative logistics hub for the region.



Village VI is a 18,700 sq. m. Built-to-Suit facility which has been designed to the specifications of Aramex, the world's leading provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions. The company offers its customers innovative services and solutions, including international and domestic express delivery, freight-forwarding, and integrated logistics and supply chain management.



LogiPoint designed the two complexes as per global logistics infrastructure standards and deploys best- in-class green building technologies and practices. Renewable energy will be harnessed to power the facility while LED lighting systems and effective waste management will lower consumption levels and reduce carbon footprint.



The latest projects are set to boost the port's status as an international logistics center of excellence, which reflects Mawani's and LogiPoint's ongoing strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub as per the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) and Vision 2030.



Jeddah Islamic Port is Saudi Arabia's leader in maritime trading, transshipment, and re-exporting activity. With 62 berths and four terminals, the 12.5 sq. km. port has an annual throughput of over 130 million tons.