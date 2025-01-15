RIYADH — The Hajj Conference and Exhibition marked the launch of Makkah Taxi, a new transportation service developed by the General Transport Center of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), with the first operating license under the contract concession system in Makkah.

Deputy Emir of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, and Minister of Transport and Logistic Saleh Al-Jasser attended the launching ceremony.

The RCMC announced that Makkah Taxi began operations on Monday, January 13, rolling out in phases to ensure a smooth transition.

The service will operate around the clock, featuring 47 designated locations strategically positioned throughout Makkah at key stations and around the Grand Mosque area for convenient access and efficient service.

Minister of Transport and Logistic Saleh Al-Jasser presented the Makkah Taxi operating license to the winning company during the launching of the service at the conference.

The fleet is projected to reach approximately 1,800 vehicles by the end of 2025, significantly enhancing transportation services and meeting the growing demand within the holy city of Makkah.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).