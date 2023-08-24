Riyadh: Jeddah Islamic Port has set a new record for the biggest volume ever processed across its facilities over a 30-day period, having handled 491,197 TEUs during July.



This latest milestone tops the previous record of 473,676 TEUs registered in June this year, continuing a trend that dates back to last year, which saw a record 4,960,120 TEUs passing through the Kingdom’s busiest port, a 1.57% year-on-year uptick from 4,883,627 TEUs.



A key step in realizing the strategic objectives of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is to achieve a 45% share of the regional transshipment market and a sector-wide annual capacity of 40 million TEUs.

Jeddah Islamic Port’s recent numbers reflect its fast-growing stature as a pioneering East-West trade hub boasting a world-class maritime infrastructure and end-to-end logistics solutions.