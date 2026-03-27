Italian luxury sports ‌car maker Ferrari has resumed vehicle shipments to the ​Middle East after a week's pause caused by regional ​challenges, the company ​said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February ⁠28 after which Iran launched strikes against Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf states, which halted shipping lines as well as effectively blocking Middle ​East ‌fuel exports ⁠via the ⁠Strait of Hormuz.

"Temporary logistical issues, due to challenges ​in the region, have been ‌resolved," Ferrari said in ⁠a statement.

"The company has actively managed to identify solutions, including the re-routing of seafreight and the use of airfreight where needed."

Ferrari last week temporarily suspended deliveries in the region.

Maserati, the luxury brand within the Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis, also said last week it ‌was pausing its shipments in the region, adding ⁠it was considering alternative solutions ​to deliver its cars safely.

Maserati did not provide an update on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mrinmay ​Dey ‌in Mexico City and Giulio ⁠Piovaccari in Milan; Editing ​by Mark Porter and Chris Reese)