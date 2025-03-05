Falcon, a premier aviation service provider, plans to invest around $100 million for the upgradation of its facilities at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai over the next five years and also aims to set up a new private jet terminal.

Unveling its plans, Falcon said its 13,705-sq-m aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility (MRO), located at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai, is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to service a wide range of aircraft, including models as large as the Airbus A380.

In 2024, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had granted CAR 145 approval for launching its MRO operations in the UAE.

Falcon also received GCAA CAR PART V Chapter 3 (CAR 145) certificate as an approved maintenance organisation to handle aircraft types including Bombardier Challenger and Embraer.

Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investments, the parent company of Falcon, said: "We are exceptionally pleased with the growth of Falcon Technic. Today, we employ more than 80 professionals at our MRO committed to delivering excellent services to our growing client base."

A major player in regional aviation sector, Falcon is dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation.

It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless.

"By 2030, we plan to invest over $100 million to further upgrade the facility and add a new private jet terminal. By then, Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s busiest hub capacity for up to 260 million passengers," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

