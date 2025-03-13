Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir met with Soren Toft, CEO of MSC Group, to explore new investment opportunities in Egypt’s transport and logistics sectors.

The discussions align with Egypt’s strategy to modernize ports, enhance transit trade, and expand public-private partnerships to solidify the country’s role as a regional logistics hub.

At the outset of the meeting, Minister Al-Wazir praised the ongoing collaboration with MSC, the world’s largest shipping line, on key transport projects, including the dry port and logistics zone in 10th of Ramadan City and the development of the Tahya Misr 2 multipurpose terminal at Dock 100 in Dekheila Port. He reiterated Egypt’s openness to global partnerships, highlighting the country’s favorable investment climate and extensive opportunities in transport, dry ports, and logistics.

MSC CEO Soren Toft expressed the company’s strong interest in deepening its partnership with Egypt, citing the country’s significant advancements in transport infrastructure. Both sides agreed to intensify discussions between technical teams to establish a framework for further collaboration and drive progress in logistics and freight operations.

Following the talks, Minister Al-Wazir attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport—affiliated with the Ministry of Transport—and Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA. The agreement aims to explore potential cooperation in managing and operating seaports, dry ports, railway freight networks, and logistics hubs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Al-Wazir emphasized that this partnership with one of the world’s leading transport and logistics companies supports the Ministry’s strategy to achieve Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals. He highlighted Egypt’s efforts to develop an integrated transport network that reduces trade costs, enhances supply chain efficiency, and strengthens the national economy.

“Our goal is not just to build modern ports but to create a comprehensive logistics system that positions Egypt as a global leader in maritime transport and transit trade,” Al-Wazir stated. “Strategic partnerships with global leaders like MSC bring world-class expertise and services that enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian ports and reinforce our role in global supply chains.”

The Minister reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to fostering strong ties with international companies, leveraging its geographic advantage to become a key hub for transport and logistics in the region.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt