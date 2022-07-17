Limousine and e-hail sectors in Dubai have shown 85% growth rates in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, said the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Limousine and e-hailing vehicles have made 6.3 million journeys in the first six months of 2022 compared to 3.4 million journeys made in the same period last year. Equally, the number of vehicles used to run this service has grown steadily from 6059 vehicles in the first half of 2021 to 6100 vehicles in the same period this year.

“The limousine and e-hail sectors in Dubai have shown significant growth in the first half of this year, which is an important indicator of the growing demand for this private transport sector. The sharp growth was assisted by using sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence, channelling orders through smart apps, and forging partnerships with leading companies in the industry,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“RTA attaches paramount importance to the role of the limousine sector in supporting tourism in Dubai. It offers top-class services to tourists, visitors and business leaders descending on Dubai from all over the world to benefit from the business and investment opportunities in exhibitions and activities hosted by the emirate,” added Shakeri.

