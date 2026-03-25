DUBAI - Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) emphasised the importance of public compliance with the unified contract for car rental offices.

The contract regulates the relationship between rental offices and renters across the emirate and clearly defines the rights and obligations of both parties under transparent terms that safeguard their interests.

The unified contract applies to all car rental offices across the emirate to safeguard renters’ rights through the use of automated contracts based on a secure and unified system that enhances transparency across the sector, in line with Dubai’s pioneering civilised image and reinforcing its reputation in this field.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, said, “RTA continues to enhance the quality and competitiveness of its services, streamline procedures, and deliver solutions to challenges faced by sector stakeholders, to raise customer satisfaction and strengthen confidence in the services provided across the emirate. Dubai’s car rental sector has recorded significant growth, both in terms of registered vehicles and companies licensed to operate.”

He added, “The unified contract for car rental offices in the emirate is of high importance in streamlining and enhancing the customer journey and supporting the sector through continuous coordination with stakeholders at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Police General Headquarters, and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA). We have also organised a series of awareness workshops for companies operating in the car rental sector across the emirate to familiarise them with the contract’s provisions, obligations, and implementation procedures.

The unified contract protects both the lessor and the renter through the Transport Activities Rental System (TARS), helps reduce feedback and complaints from both parties, and raises renters’ awareness, including tourists, of their rights and obligations. Contract adoption is completed through identity verification procedures for the vehicle recipient using a one-time password (OTP) for digital signature.”

The unified contract for car rental offices includes a range of key information, most notably vehicle and renter details, as well as the particulars of the rental transaction, including documentation of the vehicle’s condition at handover and return through images that accurately reflect its status. It also sets out the obligations of both parties, including ensuring that renters are not charged any costs arising from accidents or during the repair period, and prohibiting the imposition of any undisclosed fees, such as additional charges related to passing toll gates.

The contract further requires rental offices to refund the security deposit within the specified timeframe and emphasises full compliance with all applicable federal and local laws and regulations in the UAE.