DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the naming rights of Mashreq Metro Station to InsuranceMarket.ae, the largest insurance platform in the UAE. InsuranceMarket.ae has been serving the UAE population since 1995.

Mashreq Metro Station will be fully rebranded as InsuranceMarket Metro Station for 10 years. The station is on the Red Line between Mall of The Emirates and Dubai Internet City Metro Stations - strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, emphasised that RTA is dedicated to establishing successful partnerships with the private sector because of its vital role in stimulating economic growth. The collaboration with InsuranceMarket.ae serves as a model for a successful public-private partnership, contributing to benefiting from RTA’s projects and initiatives, creating job opportunities in various fields, and paving the way for the private sector to support the government’s direction in this regard.

Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, expressed his appreciation for the awarding of the Metro Station naming rights, noting that having one of Dubai's iconic metro stations dedicated to InsuranceMarket is a significant milestone in the organisation’s journey.

He emphasised the company's commitment to serving and protecting the UAE community, drawing a parallel between the metro's role in connecting people across Dubai and InsuranceMarket.ae’s mission to connect customers with the right insurance solutions, making their lives safer and more convenient. Babur looks forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on both residents and visitors of Dubai.

From September to November 2024, RTA will be renaming the station on the external as well as the indoor and outdoor directional signage. The new name will also be updated on the smart systems and RTA’s public transport apps along with the onboard audio announcements before and at the time of arriving at the station. RTA calls upon the metro riders to note this change of name of the station. In the meantime, clients can request assistance from RTA’s teams at the stations to give further explanations.