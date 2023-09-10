Dubai Customs recently hosted a delegation from the General Directorate of Customs of the Royal Oman Police, underscoring their commitment to global customs collaboration.

During the visit, the Omani delegation, led by Major Khalifa bin Talib Al-Masqari, Director of Dhofar Customs, and Captain Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Balushi, discussed cooperation with Dubai Customs. They also explored the advancements made in customs operations.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, welcomed the Omani delegation and highlighted Dubai's dedication to sharing practical expertise for mutual economic growth and streamlined passenger movement. He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation among GCC customs authorities and recognized Oman as a key regional trading partner.

Musabih also pointed out Dubai's significant economic achievements, with a remarkable increase in non-oil foreign trade in the first half of 2023. This growth demands ongoing development of customs services to accommodate evolving trade needs. Dubai's economic agenda aims to double its foreign trade value by 2033, with Dubai Customs already making substantial progress.

Al-Masqari expressed Oman's commitment to enhancing collaboration with Dubai Customs to boost trade between the UAE and Oman. He commended Dubai Customs for improving customs services and emphasised the importance of sharing customs-related experiences and expertise among GCC countries to support economic progress.

During the visit, the delegation received an overview of Dubai Customs' advancements, including the Mirsal 2 system's role in automating customs transactions. Field visits showcased key customs facilities and their roles, such as monitoring and tracking suspicious shipments and advanced training programmes using modern technologies to prepare customs personnel.

The delegation also toured various customs centres, witnessing their contributions to facilitating trade, and visited Dubai International Airport to learn about streamlined customs procedures. The visit included a stop at the Technical Support Department in Warsan, where the delegation saw equipment development efforts and the K9 Customs Unit's role in detecting prohibited substances in shipments.