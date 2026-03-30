Two Chinese container ​ships sailed ⁠through the Strait ‌of Hormuz on Monday ​at the second attempt after ​turning back into ​the Gulf on Friday, ship-tracking data showed.

The ⁠vessels were sailing in close formation out of the strait ​and ‌into open ⁠waters, ⁠according to data on the MarineTraffic ​platform.

Officials from ‌COSCO, the ⁠shipping group that operates the two vessels, could not be reached for immediate comment.

The critical waterway has effectively been shut ‌since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ⁠began on ​February 28.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul Additional reporting ​by ‌Nerijus Adomaitis and ⁠Aizhu Chen Editing ​by David Goodman)