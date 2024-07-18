AMMAN — Despite increasing numbers of visitors during summer time, taxi drivers complain about earning less in fares and tips.

“We are truly struggling, work is inconsistent, and large numbers of customers are using car-hailing applications,” said Abu Jihad, a 45-year-old taxi driver.

He added that people before were accustomed to taking taxis, however, nowadays car-hailing applications always have offers that encourage customers to have them as their main commute.

“Passengers get to rate the driver’s behaviour and way of driving that is why people are increasingly using Uber and others,” Suad Fadda, a Jordanian in her 50s, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Wednesday.

She further noted that “car-hailing vehicles are cleaner and more organised and convenient, it is no doubt that people are heading for the more costly services just to receive a better service,”

Samer Buqaeen, a car-hailing driver, said “The taxi industry is dying in Jordan which is unfortunate…but I believe that our sector whether car-hailing or taxi cars needs to be organised.”

He noted that car-hailing drivers have their challenges and are struggling to pay their bills and other expenses relating to their jobs.

“During summertime, business is better, but still all the profits go to bridge current commitments,” he concluded.

The shift towards car-hailing services reflects broader changes in consumer preferences and technological advancements impacting the transportation sector.