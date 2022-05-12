Manama - Transportation and Telecommunications Minister and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) chairman Kamal Ahmed hosted a number of business leaders to a tour of the Awal Private Terminal.

He said the building’s restoration aimed to ensure that the facility retained its cultural identity while being transformed into an advanced private aviation terminal that meets international standards and the needs of VIP travellers.

The project represents a major upgrade in the level of services provided at Bahrain International Airport (BIA), helping to reinforce its position among leading international airports.

Mr Kamal noted that the terminal’s comprehensive services are an important part of BIA’s suite of offerings, which cover all travel and air services.

