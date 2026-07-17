Bahri Logistics, a business unit of the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), has launched the Bahri Bonded Zone at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The launch event was held under the patronage of Eng Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and in collaboration with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

The zone is Bahri’s first integrated logistics facility of its kind and offers a range of distinctive logistics solutions and capabilities aligned with the Kingdom’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global logistics hub equipped to attract cargo flows and facilitate trade and supply chains.

The facility also benefits from its strategic location at Jeddah Islamic Port, along a major trade corridor through the Red Sea, which carries approximately 30% of global container traffic. This enhances its ability to support trade flows between Asia, Europe, and regional markets.

Strategically located within one of the region’s busiest and most active ports, the Bahri Bonded Zone provides businesses with direct access to major international shipping routes and helps reduce lead times to markets across Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and East Africa.

The zone includes advanced temperature-controlled storage environments for ambient, chilled, and frozen goods, alongside a comprehensive range of value-added services, including cross-docking, sorting, labelling, co-packing, and repackaging.

It is also equipped with a fully integrated digital platform connected directly to FASAH, the electronic platform of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, enabling real-time shipment tracking and supporting seamless and efficient customs procedures.

Operating in accordance with ZATCA regulations, the facility enables businesses to store and re-export goods without the upfront payment of customs duties or value-added tax, subject to applicable regulations. This helps improve cash flow, increase operational flexibility, and enhance the efficiency of trade operations.

Eng Ahmed Alsubaey, Chief Executive Officer of Bahri, said: “The launch of the Bahri Bonded Zone marks an important milestone in Bahri’s journey to expand its integrated logistics services and deliver solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. The facility also reflects our commitment to developing advanced logistics infrastructure that contributes to greater supply chain efficiency, supports trade flows, and advances the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global logistics hub.”

He added: “Through its strategic location at Jeddah Islamic Port and its integration with customs and digital systems, the zone will provide our customers with higher levels of efficiency, flexibility, and control across their logistics operations. This will strengthen their competitiveness and enhance their ability to access local, regional, and global markets.”

Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics, said: “Bahri Bonded Zone spans more than 95,000 square meters and provides a storage capacity of over 80,000 pallet positions, with the capability to handle more than one million pallets annually.”

He added: “The facility includes 34 loading and unloading docks and is equipped with solar panels that provide approximately 20% of its energy requirements. It also offers ambient, chilled, and frozen storage facilities, together with integrated logistics solutions designed to serve the requirements of a wide range of sectors.”

Bahri Bonded Zone operates through a comprehensive security system with round the clock monitoring, controlled entry and exit procedures, and full compliance with applicable regulations and requirements, ensuring high levels of safety, security, and operational reliability.

The zone is expected to serve a broad range of sectors, including import and export businesses, e-commerce platforms, and industries requiring temperature-controlled warehousing, such as pharmaceuticals and food. It will also help facilitate market-entry procedures for companies that are not resident in Saudi Arabia. - TradeArabia News Service

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