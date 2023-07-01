Bahrain - Passengers travelling via King Fahad Causeway in both directions are required to have the necessary documents and adhere to the regulations enforced by the authorities running the strategic artery.

The King Fahad Causeway Authority (KFCA) made the call due to the high passenger density on the bridge during Eid Al Adha, which may impede the flow of the traffic or disrupt the crossing lanes.

Bahraini nationals are required to bring their original ID cards, with a validity of not less than three months, or carry a passport, with a validity of not less than three months as well, said a KFCA statement.

Domestic workers accompanying Bahraini nationals should have valid residence permits, valid passports and exit and re-entry visas must be obtained, in addition to a medical insurance upon entering Saudi Arabia.

Residents wishing to travel between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia must carry a valid residence permit and a passport, provided its validity is not less than six months, and to obtain an exit and re-entry visa electronically.

All passengers have to carry the documents of the vehicle they are travelling across the causeway. These include a valid driving licence for the driver of the vehicle, a valid vehicle ownership certificate (form), or a certificate of authorisation from the original owner of the vehicle attested by the competent authorities.

The statement also stressed the importance of having a pre-insurance of the vehicle to avoid waiting, in addition to benefiting from the electronic payment services provided through the ‘Jisr’ application.

The application provides digital solutions through integrated and automatic electronic gates that give passengers the ability to pay and cross the toll gates on both sides easily and smoothly without the need to stop for cash payment.

