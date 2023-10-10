UAE - Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has introduced fully electric vehicles (EVs) to its last-mile delivery fleet in the UAE, as a part of its long-term strategic commitment to sustainability and lowering its operational carbon footprint.

In particular, the initiative is part of Aramex's broader plans, which include its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and to become net-zero by 2050, the company said.

The deployment of these EVs marks the first phase of the company's strategy to expand its clean mobility fleet in the UAE. Going forward, Aramex aims to engage with leading global companies in the EV space to form partnerships in order to support its ambitious fleet electrification plans across its global network until 2030, it said.

The move is also in line with Aramex's proactive, integrated, and stakeholder-centric approach to sustainability and value creation, always striving to further enhance and improve the company's industry-leading competitive capabilities as well as the impact of its operations within its communities.

Aramex has been a frontrunner in the GCC when it comes to sustainability. In 2017, it introduced 10 fully electric vehicles to its fleet in Amman, Jordan, and has since progressively tested introducing EVs in other regional markets, such as Saudi Arabia.

Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer - Express at Aramex, said: "We are thrilled to introduce electric vehicles to our last mile delivery fleet, driven by our steadfast commitment to delivering a better future to the communities and the markets where we operate. As a leader in sustainability across the region, the addition of these EVs into our delivery fleet in Dubai is an integral part of our Delivering Good platform – and we are truly humbled to announce this exciting development as the UAE celebrates the Year of Sustainability.”

