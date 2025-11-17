Agility Global, a leader in supply chain services and infrastructure sector, has announced the opening of its new logistics park in Jeddah at an investment of SAR611 million ($166.3 million).

Developed on a 576,760 sqm site with more than 338,000 sqm of built-up area, the world-class logistics complex was today (November 16) inaugurated by Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services.

The project was developed in partnership with the State Properties General Administration (SPGA), which facilitated land allocation for the park.

It features six Grade-A warehouses, designed and constructed to the highest international standards. The park is purpose-built to serve the needs of strategic sectors including retail, consumer goods, technology, automotive, energy, and e-commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Jasser said: "The continuous investments from local and global private-sector players in Saudi Arabia’s logistics and supply chain sector underscore the sector’s attractiveness and growth."

According to him, the kingdom had witnessed substantial and sustained investments by leading international logistics companies, driven by major structural reforms, operational expansion, performance improvement, and the unprecedented development of logistics infrastructure projects.

He emphasized the strategic partnership with the private sector and the vast economic and developmental opportunities within the kingdom’s transport and logistics sector.

"These investments reflect a shared and enduring commitment with private sector to advance modern, high-quality logistics infrastructure that enables supply chains, supports data centers, and leverages artificial intelligence to drive business growth and investment. These projects help create direct and indirect job opportunities, and stimulate economic development. These efforts will strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and realize the ambitious objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030," he added.

Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility Global, said: "The inauguration of Agility Logistics Park Jeddah is part of our long-term commitment to invest in Saudi Arabia and advance Saudi Arabia’s logistics ecosystem under Vision 2030. By adding Grade-A logistics Park in Jeddah, connected to national trade corridors anchored by the expanded Jeddah Islamic Port and the future Saudi Landbridge, we’re participating in the Kingdom’s efforts to power global supply chains, enhance efficiency, and build resilience."

Sultan said Agility’s Logistics Park in Jeddah delivers speed, reliability, and sustainability for businesses operating in one of the region’s most dynamic gateways.

"Across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar, our projects and investments embody our ongoing commitment to strengthen Gulf economic integration and support the shared aspirations of GCC nations to build a unified logistics ecosystem that connects regional markets with the world," he added.

Strategically located in Al Mahjar, just 11 km from Jeddah Islamic Port and 15 km from downtown, the ALP Jeddah Logistics Park serves fast-growing demand across the Kingdom’s western trade corridor.

Michel Saab, CEO of Agility Logistics Parks, said: "Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is entering a new era of growth, fueled by industrial transformation and the rapid expansion of e-commerce under Vision 2030."

"The Jeddah Logistics Park was designed to meet this momentum, offering modern and sustainable facilities that enable manufacturers, distributors, and digital businesses to scale efficiently. The site is also data-center-ready, aligning with the Kingdom’s vision to develop cutting-edge digital infrastructure," he added.

These investments reinforce ALP’s commitment to developing high-quality logistics infrastructure that enables local and global businesses to thrive, strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a global and regional logistics hub, creates high-quality jobs directly and indirectly, develops Saudi talent, and supports long-term economic growth and competitiveness.

In addition to Jeddah, Agility Logistics Parks operates one of the Middle East’s most advanced logistics parks in Riyadh (871,000 sqm) and another in Dammam (200,000 sqm).

In Riyadh, the company is currently delivering a SAR250 million expansion that will add 100,000 sqm of Grade-A warehousing, bringing the total site area to more than 550,000 sqm. This expansion supports the Kingdom’s logistics operations and economic activity while generating new employment opportunities.-TradeArabia News Service

